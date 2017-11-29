Despite living in a province rich with natural resources, hundreds of thousands of British Columbians struggle to make ends meet.

About 678,000 people live in poverty in B.C., one of the highest levels in the country. Of that group, nearly 40 per cent are adults working for low wages.

Feezah Jaffer, executive director of the Surrey Food Bank, said she sees that statistic reflected every day.

"A lot of our clients are the working poor," Jaffer said. "You have people coming that are hardworking, they are resilient, they are just trying to keep their heads above water."

Tammy Stewart said she first started going to the Surrey Food Bank after becoming a young mother.

"They helped me bring up my child because, without them, I wouldn't have had formula, diapers. I wouldn't have eaten myself because my money would have gone on my baby, of course," she said.

Isobel, who gave only her first name, is a single mother who works full-time in customer service. She said she needs the money she saves by coming to the food bank to pay for other family expenses.

"My job doesn't pay me enough, that is why I am here," she said. "When I have to come and pick up some food, some fresh vegetables, diapers and canned food, I have to say that it's really helpful."

Families with young children

Jaffer said increasing numbers of parents and families are coming to the food bank.

"More and more, what we are seeing is single-parent families, or two-parents families with a single income or multiple part-time jobs, with young children just trying to make it work," she said.

One in five children in B.C. live in poverty, a recent report by child advocacy group First Call found.

'This is the best thing'

Dave, who has been coming to food banks for more than a decade, said it's kept him from living on the street.

He has been on a permanent disability allowance since injuring his back in a three-storey fall while working as a roofer.

"Right now, this is the best thing. Even when Christmas comes, they are always giving out more," he said." I love it, I thank God for this."

