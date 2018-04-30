In the midst of floods, B.C. Wildfire Service warns of hotspot flare-ups

Floods may be dominating the B.C. headlines at the moment, but officials are warning wildfires are a growing concern, especially those that may have been smouldering underground undetected throughout the winter.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says that on the heels of last year's record-breaking wildfire season, there's a greater likelihood of "overwintering" fires popping up this spring as temperatures warm.

A wildfire burns on a mountain behind an RV park office in Cache Creek, B.C., in the early morning hours of Saturday July 8, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

"Certainly areas that are receiving significant precipitation and flooding are at lower risk right now but areas of higher elevation that don't have that ground saturation are of concern," said B.C. Wildfire information officer Claire Allen.

Overwintering fires can survive in soil layers as shallow as a few centimetres or as deep as a couple feet. Most occur well within the original perimeter of the wildfire.

During the fall, the B.C. Wildfire Service deployed thermal imaging drones to detect the most dangerous hotspots — those burning close to infrastructure, roadways and communities. Crews were dispatched to put them out.

The Elephant Hill wildfire burns through a hillside near Clinton, B.C., on Aug. 8, 2017. (Master Cpl. Malcolm Byers/Wainwright Garrison Imaging)

But now the service is asking that people pitch in and keep an eye out for telltale signs of fire.

"If individuals see smoke, smouldering ground or an open flame, it's really important that people call us," said Allen.

Wildfires can be reported toll free at 1-800-663-5555 or by dialling *5555 on a cellphone.

Allen says no fires have been reported so far this year.