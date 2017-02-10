A Victoria woman is under investigation for impaired driving after she was found unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle with her child strapped in the back seat.

Police say they were called Thursday night after passersby spotted the driver slumped over the wheel with a young child in the car.

Officers say they noticed evidence indicating the driver might be impaired by drugs and alcohol after they broke a passenger side window to get into the vehicle and rescue the occupants.

Both were taken to hospital to be checked out. Police say the child has been released with no injuries while the driver has been taken into custody.