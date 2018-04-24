Skip to Main Content
Suspected impaired driver slams into Vancouver police car

Two VPD officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries but have since been released.

CBC News ·
A Vancouver police cruiser was responding to a call in the West End when it collided with an Acura. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A woman is under investigation for impaired driving after crashing into a police cruiser in Vancouver's West End on Monday night.

The woman's grey Acura collided with the marked car just after 2 a.m. PT.

Police said two officers were heading southbound on Denman Street, responding to a robbery call with the sirens on.

A statement said the Acura pulled in front of them on Alberni Street. Both cars were heavily damaged in the collision and two parked cars sustained minor damage.

The Acura ended up on the sidewalk and crashed into a nearby restaurant patio.

The officers were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and have since been released. The 29-year-old driver wasn't hurt but was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

