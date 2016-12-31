Immortalize your catch with the ancient art of fish rubbing
Mya DeRyan creates ink prints with frozen fish from around the world
By Mike McArthur, CBC News Posted: Dec 31, 2016 3:15 PM PT Last Updated: Dec 31, 2016 3:15 PM PT
All photos by Mike MacArthur
If your big one didn't get away, you can turn it into art with the ancient Japanese art of gyo-taku — also known as fish rubbing.
Frozen fish is covered in ink and pressed with a canvas to create prints that are turned into stunning works of art.
Mya DeRyan of Ladysmith, B.C. takes orders from all over the world to create fish rubs.
The first step is to coat the fish in ink. DeRyan says, over the years, she's developed a secret recipe for a black ink that creates the best possible transfer of detail to the canvas or paper.
Either canvas or rice paper is used to cover the fish before rubbing. Fresh water fish tend to have more refined features than salt water fish.
DeRyan rubs the canvas over the fish ensuring every detail is transferred, from the eyes to the tail.
After the print dries, she paints the black print to match the details and true colours of the fish, which often involves using iridescent paints.
It's not just locals that have sought DeRyan's services.
She says people from around the world send their frozen fish to be rubbed. It memorializes the big one that didn't get away and is a souvenir of good times with friends.
DeRyan says she's rubbed all sorts of sea life — from goldfish, to baby turtles to octopus.
After the rubbing, the print is set to dry. Colour is added to the print in fine detail to replicate the true colours of the fish.
