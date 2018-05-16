Fraser Health launches survey for drug users who use indoors, alone

British Columbia's largest health authority has launched an online survey for people who use drugs at home alone in an effort to learn what services are needed by those who may overdose.

Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health's chief medical health officer, says people risk their lives daily because they want to keep their drug use hidden.

The anonymous survey covers topics such as how community services are currently used, barriers to accessing supports and how people could be better served.

Family members and friends of people dealing with addiction can also take the survey, which will be available until June 5.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, more than 1,400 people fatally overdosed last year in the province, and more than 90 per cent of those died indoors, in homes, hotels, public buildings or businesses.

Many of the deaths involved drugs such as heroin that had been laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.