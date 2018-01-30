Twelve drivers illegally running ride-hailing services in Richmond, B.C., have been reprimanded — including a new driver with an "N" licence and another with an expired one.

In a written statement, the City of Richmond said the drivers were targeted as part of a joint effort between the city, the province's Passenger Transportation Branch and RCMP over the past two weeks.

The PTB issued fines of $1,150 for the drivers, and the city issued each of the drivers tickets for:

Operating a business without a licence.

Failure to display a chauffeur's permit.

Failure to display a tariff card.

The RCMP also issued five tickets and one vehicle was towed.

The city said companies including Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, RaccoonGo and Dingdang Carpool, launched ride-hailing apps and have been the subject of ongoing enforcement from the PTB since last fall.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie previously told CBC News that the services were operating "very much under the radar" and were difficult to detect.

Brodie also said many of the illegal services only respond to people who speak Chinese or another language.

Ride hailing is illegal in British Columbia. The province is still considering permitting services like Uber and Lyft, despite a pre-election promise to do so by the end of 2017.

The city said that, to date, the PTB has issued 20 cease and desist orders and 23 fines of $1,150 to drivers operating without a licence.

It also emphasized that some of the drivers had prior driving infractions and hadn't been required to complete a criminal record check.

Under provincial regulations, it's the drivers and not the companies that are operating illegally and as such are subject to penalties and fines.