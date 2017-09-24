The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has confirmed details about a police-involved shooting in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant Saturday afternoon, which left a man in critical condition in hospital.

The IIO conducts investigations into officer-related incidents where someone is killed or seriously hurt.

It said police officers were responding to a complaint about a break and enter on West 18th Avenue near Manitoba Street Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. PT.

Yesterday, Vancouver police said the man, who was in his early 30s, was distraught.

The IIO said police tried to engage with the man — who had a weapon — and deployed "less lethal force options."

Vancouver police look at evidence markers on the ground related to an incident on 18th Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Matthew Black/CBC)

Officers shot the man at 4:20 p.m. PT, the IIO said, and he remains in hospital.

Vancouver police said yesterday that the man was in critical condition and no officers were physically injured.