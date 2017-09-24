The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has confirmed details about a police-involved shooting in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant Saturday afternoon, which left a man in critical condition in hospital.
The IIO conducts investigations into officer-related incidents where someone is killed or seriously hurt.
It said police officers were responding to a complaint about a break and enter on West 18th Avenue near Manitoba Street Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. PT.
Yesterday, Vancouver police said the man, who was in his early 30s, was distraught.
The IIO said police tried to engage with the man — who had a weapon — and deployed "less lethal force options."
Officers shot the man at 4:20 p.m. PT, the IIO said, and he remains in hospital.
Vancouver police said yesterday that the man was in critical condition and no officers were physically injured.
Any potential witnesses of this incident are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477—
@iiobc