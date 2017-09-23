The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is responding to a shooting at a residence on 18th Avenue between Manitoba and Ontario streets Saturday evening.
IIO investigators have been deployed to an officer involved shooting in Vancouver. More details in due course—
@iiobc
The IIO conducts investigations into officer-related incidents where someone is killed or seriously hurt.
Neither the Vancouver Police Department nor the IIO have responded to requests for information about what happened at the residence.
Witnesses say police responded to the area at about 4 p.m. PT Saturday.
