The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is responding to a shooting at a residence on 18th Avenue between Manitoba and Ontario streets Saturday evening.

IIO investigators have been deployed to an officer involved shooting in Vancouver. More details in due course — @iiobc

The IIO conducts investigations into officer-related incidents where someone is killed or seriously hurt.

An IIO B.C. investigator at the scene of a police incident on 18th Avenue in Vancouver on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Matthew Black/CBC)

Neither the Vancouver Police Department nor the IIO have responded to requests for information about what happened at the residence.

Witnesses say police responded to the area at about 4 p.m. PT Saturday.

More to come.