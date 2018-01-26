The decision over whether to lay charges against an on-duty RCMP officer who hit a pedestrian with a police vehicle in Prince Rupert, B.C., is now in the hands of the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The incident, which occurred March 26, 2017, was being investigated by B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office.

The civilian-led police watchdog is called whenever police officers are involved in an incident that results in serious injury or death.

In this case, the male pedestrian was seriously injured, according to the Independent Investigations Office report.

The Independent Investigations Office does not lay charges, but can choose to clear officers of wrongdoing based on its findings.

In this case, the office has opted instead to give its report to the B.C. Prosecution Service, which will then assess the likelihood of conviction based on evidence gathered before deciding whether to take the case to court.