B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating a man's death in Surrey after police tried to arrest him.

The Independent Investigations Office says Surrey RCMP received calls about a "distraught" man who was standing in the intersection of 10th Avenue and 161A Street in South Surrey and screaming at around 1:30 p.m. PT Monday.

Surrey RCMP says officers attempted to speak with the man before deciding to arrest him.

The arrest attempt turned into a physical struggle, the IIO said in a statement, and the suspect went into cardiac arrest.

Surrey RCMP says paramedics attempted to save him, but he died at the scene around 3 p.m.

An investigation has been opened, the IIO said, and witnesses are asked to contact investigators.

Surrey RCMP says the area around the intersection has been cordoned off for the investigation.