B.C.'s independent police watchdog is turning to the courts in an attempt to compel a Vancouver police officer to cooperate in the investigation into the death of Myles Gray.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court asking for an order directing an officer who witnessed the altercation to sit for a second interview.

Gray, a 33-year-old businessman from Sechelt, died in a violent struggle with Vancouver police officers in August 2015.

The probe into what happened has now dragged on for 26 months, thanks in part to a standoff between Vancouver officers and the IIO.

VPD spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette said he couldn't comment on the petition but wrote in an email: "This has been a long, difficult process for everyone involved, including Mr. Gray's family and friends and our officers and their families."

The union representing the officers said this spring that it has "lost confidence 100 per cent" in the independent body, and that officers object to an IIO policy that says witnesses can't review their notes or listen to archived radio transmissions before an interview.

This is the second time this year the IIO has asked the court to intervene in its dispute with the Vancouver police force. The first petition, filed in March, calls for Chief Adam Palmer and seven of his officers to cooperate with the probe into the fatal shooting of a man outside a Canadian Tire last year.

Under a memorandum of understanding between B.C. police departments and the IIO, officers who have witnessed an incident involving death or serious injury are required to cooperate with IIO investigators.

Officers suspected of causing harm don't have that responsibility. They have the same right to protect themselves from self-incrimination as any other citizen.