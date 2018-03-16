The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed following an incident at a McDonald's restaurant in East Vancouver, where police say a man set himself on fire.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday, and had Commercial Drive from East Broadway to East 12th Avenue closed to traffic for hours.

Carla Arsenault said she was at the scene and witnessed what happened.

"There was a man sitting outside the McDonald's … I noticed that he had a can of gasoline, I could smell the gasoline," she said.

"I saw him get up and run after someone on the street, a woman, and I heard him say, 'I'm going to burn you.'"

Arsenault said she then called the non-emergency police line and reported the incident.

She described the man as white, in his early-to mid-20s, with a slight build, wearing a kerchief around his head, looking angry and distressed.

Vancouver police set evidence markers down outside the McDonald's restaurant on Commercial Drive near East 12 Avenue. (Cory Correia/CBC)

After sitting down outside for a bit, the man rushed inside the McDonald's and started shouting something, Arsenault said, before pouring gasoline all over the restaurant.

One witness told CBC he was inside the McDonald's and heard the man say he would light the building on fire.

Rushing out of building

"People started panicking and rushing out of the McDonald's. It was quite busy, and people started just flowing out of the McDonald's, and I could see that the staff were rushing out the back," said Arsenault.

"I saw people kind of jumping cause I think they had to jump over gasoline as they were running, and kind of jumping past the man and past the gasoline to get out of the building."

Arsenault said the man rushed to the back of the restaurant and squatted down with a lit cigarette.

There was also significant damage to the inside of the McDonald's. (Cory Correia/CBC)

It wasn't long before police arrived at the scene, Arsenault said, and spent nearly an hour outside the restaurant.

Arsenault said she heard several popping sounds, and the man was taken out of the restaurant.

"It's surreal and frightening. I'm concerned for the man, and feel badly for all the people who were in the restaurant at the time, because it would have been very frightening."

The IIO said it will be providing more details.