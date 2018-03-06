The Independent Investigations Office has cleared a Vancouver police officer in last September's shooting of a suspect who was wielding an axe.

The police watchdog said officers who were called to reports of a man trying to break into a home showed considerable restraint, and the case was an example of officers trying their best to avoid using lethal force but in the end having no other option.

An investigation showed the man came out of a garage holding an axe and was advancing on an officer. When he refused repeated demands to drop the weapon, he was shot multiple times with rubber bullets.

Police also fired a Taser that failed to deploy properly.