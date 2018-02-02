Three organizations that provide police oversight in B.C. have teamed up for a series of workshops to teach people what rights they have when dealing with the RCMP.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP are visiting Terrace, Smithers and Prince George on an outreach tour to explain what their organizations do, and what to expect during police encounters.

The workshops come three weeks after the B.C. Civil Liberties Association alleged police in Prince George told witnesses to delete video of the arrest of a man who died in custody, a case being investigated by the IIO.

Ron MacDonald, chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office, said the timing is coincidental.

"This outreach would happen irrespective of any ongoing cases," he said. "We will not be discussing details of our open cases."

MacDonald said the goal is to meet with First Nations, support workers and other community members in the north to get feedback and help explain the role of the IIO in investigating cases where civilians are killed or seriously injured during encounters with police.

He also said he will be meeting with police in Northern B.C. during the tour.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association is a non-profit aimed at protecting human rights in the province and the Civilian Reviews and Complaints Commission is a federal agency responsible for handling complaints about on-duty officers across Canada.

The workshops are free and open to anyone who wishes to attend.