B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a police car struck and seriously injured an elderly woman in Chilliwack on Friday.

The woman was crossing Tyson Road near Cumberland Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday when the police car hit her, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a statement.

The IIO could not confirm the car's speed or whether the woman was in a marked crosswalk.

"Those details will be the subject of our investigation," said Ron MacDonald, the IIO's chief civilian director.

The incident happened on a residential road in Chilliwack. (Google Maps)

The woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in serious condition, MacDonald said.

MacDonald said investigators assessed the scene Friday night and are hoping to speak to witnesses on Saturday.

The IIO investigates all incidents involving police officers that result in serious injury or death.