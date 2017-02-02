A Mountie who was involved in the accident that killed Const. Sarah Beckett could be facing charges.

The unidentified officer attempted to pull over a pickup truck moments before it broadsided a another RCMP vehicle driven by Const. Beckett. The wife and mother of two died at the scene.

The accident occurred in Langford, B.C. on Vancouver Island in April of 2016.

The driver of the pick-up truck was charged in September of last year. Those charges include impaired driving causing death.

Const. Sarah Beckett was a member of the West Shore RCMP. (RCMP)

Now, the Independent Investigations Office confirms new details around the crash in today's announcement.

"Prior to the collision, another RCMP officer (who is the subject of this investigation) attempted to pull over the civilian's vehicle," reads the release. "The civilian's vehicle did not stop and collided at the intersection resulting in the death of the RCMP officer."

The IIO has completed its investigation and submitted a report to Crown Counsel. Charges will be considered by the Criminal Justice Branch.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton, the driver of the truck, is facing five charges including impaired driving causing death and flight from police causing death.