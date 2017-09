RCMP say the scene of an overnight house fire in Surrey is being handed over to homicide investigators.

Fire crews were called to the fire on 112a Avenue near 123 Street just before 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

Crews rescued one woman from the house and another man escaped unharmed.

RCMP have released few other details about the fire, but the Lower Mainland Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating.

More to come.

Homicide investigators arrive on scene early Thursday morning, following the overnight blaze. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)