Homicide investigators called after body found in Richmond, B.C.

Homicide investigators called after body found in Richmond, B.C.

The body was found, police said, on the 16000 block of Dyke Road, not far from the north end of the Massey Tunnel.

RCMP said Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over investigation

A Google Streetview image of the area where the body was found shows a wooded ditch on one side and the Fraser River on the other. (Google Streetview)

Homicide investigators have been called to Richmond where a man's body has been discovered.

Richmond RCMP said in a release that officers were called at around 11 a.m. PT Thursday.

The body was found in the 16000 block of Dyke Road, not far from the north end of the Massey Tunnel, police said.

RCMP said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

IHIT said in a tweet that officers from both forces are canvassing the area.

