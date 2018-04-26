IHIT investigating suspicious death in Surrey, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over an investigation involving a suspicious death in Surrey on Thursday.

According to a release, Surrey RCMP were called to 12th Avenue between 176 Street and 184 Street Thursday afternoon after receiving a report of a suspicious death, and found a body by the side of the road.

Corporal Frank Jang said that shortly afterwards, Surrey RCMP received a report of a car on fire in the 18700 block of 28th Avenue.

"At this point we believe that the two incidents may be related," Jang said.

"It's very early in the investigation, but we believe this incident was not random."

The release says the area surrounding the scene on 12th Avenue will be cordoned off for a "significant amount of time."

Jang said the car was burned to the frame, and its make and model could not be identified.

Anyone with information can call the IHIT information line at 1-877- 551-IHIT (4448). Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477).