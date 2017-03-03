The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking over an investigation in Richmond, B.C. after a body was found Thursday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the 22000 block of Fraserwood Way, near Annacis Island, around 1 p.m. PT after someone saw the body.

Little is known about the incident at this time, but the victim is male and the death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.