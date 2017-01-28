The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigative Team has been deployed to Richmond, B.C., to investigate a man's death late Friday night.

Richmond RCMP said they responded after an unresponsive man arrived at the Richmond General Hospital "suffering from injuries consistent with foul play" just before midnight.

Cpl. Meghan Foster with IHIT said it's still unclear how the 22-year-old man, who was known to police, arrived at the hospital.

She said the victims's injuries were so severe that he was transported to Vancouver General Hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

Investigators are waiting to inform the victim's family before releasing his name.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang with Richmond RCMP said officers are considering the death a targeted homicide unrelated to other recent acts of violence in Richmond.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death to email IHIT at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or call 1-877-551-4448 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.