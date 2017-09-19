Police have arrested a suspect after multiple people were stabbed — and one person died — Monday night in Burnaby, B.C.
Burnaby RCMP were called to the 5100-block of Kingsway Avenue at 11:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 18.
Police found three victims with stab wounds. One victim died from their injuries and two other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A male suspect was arrested quickly a short distance from the scene.
Police are still investigating the incident. They believe it was not targeted but public safety is not a concern.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Corrections
-
An earlier version of this story said the police believe the stabbing was targeted. In fact, police believe the stabbing was not targeted, but public safety is not a concern.Sep 19, 2017 11:40 AM PT