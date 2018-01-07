Investigators say a Surrey intersection had to be shut down for just over ten hours Sunday due to a homicide.

Surrey RCMP were called to the Cloverdale area, at the 17800 block of 64th Avenue, shortly after 12 a.m. PT on Jan. 7.

All traffic is blocked on 64th Avenue from 176 Street to 179 Street until 10:20 a.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team said it was called to the scene to investigate a homicide.

Police believe it was targeted.