IHIT has identified the man who died in an apparent shooting in Surrey Tuesday evening as 22-year-old Pardeep Singh.

Police were called to the 6300 block of 166 Street around 8:45 p.m. PT Tuesday after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Singh in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home. He had sustained several gunshot wounds and died on scene.

Investigators say Singh was known to police and had been associated with gangs. In 2015, police issued a request to know more about Singh's activities in response to four shootings in the Surrey area.

IHIT believes the homicide was targeted but is working with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the B.C. Coroner's Service to gather further evidence.

Of particular interest is a suspect vehicle described as a light coloured minivan which fled the area after the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).