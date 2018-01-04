Police have identified the victim of a homicide which took place in a Burnaby apartment lobby Tuesday night.

Police say the assailant and Jwada Hedar-Kadhim, 47, of Burnaby, got into a fight around 9 p.m. PT in an apartment lobby in the 6500-block of Telford Avenue, about one block away from the Metrotown SkyTrain Station.

When police arrived, they say they found Hedar-Kadhim wounded and unsuccessfully attempted to revive him. He died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it doesn't appear to have been a random act of violence and believes there was some sort of conflict leading up to the homicide.

Police say they are looking to speak to anyone who knew Hedar-Kadhim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.