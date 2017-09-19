IHIT has identified the man who died in a shooting early Monday morning in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at the 7500 block of Bridge Street at 3 a.m. PT on Sept. 18. They found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds who then died of his injuries.

The victim is 41-year-old Joseph Lucien De Carvalho.

"Mr. De Carvalho was known to police, and his death is believed to be targeted," said IHIT's Cpl. Megan Foster.

Foster says IHIT is working with Richmond RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather more information.

So far she says there is no evidence this death is linked to other recent homicides or reported acts of violence.