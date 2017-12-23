Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man in North Vancouver Friday evening.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said police received reports of a man dead inside an apartment in the 1500-block of Fern Street just before 8 p.m. Police said a family member called police.

Officers deemed the death suspicious and called IHIT to investigate.

On Saturday, an IHIT spokesperson identified the victim as Gavinder Grewal's and said his death was a homicide. In a release, investigators said Grewal was known to police and associated with gang activity.

They believe his death was targeted and linked to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

Police are asking anyone with information on the killing to contact police investigators.

IHIT in #NorthVancouver for man found dead in apartment in 1500 block Fern St. ID’ed as 30y/o Gavinder Grewal. Believed to be targeted. pic.twitter.com/KAzk8JH7Kd — @HomicideTeam

IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang said the circumstances of Grewal's death are under investigation.

"We believe that his murder was targeted and associated to gang violence in the Lower Mainland, but we know with gang affiliations, they're fluid and they're always changing," Jang said.

"I can tell you Mr. Grewal did have a criminal background."

In 2015, police issued a warning about Grewal and two other men they said were involved in violence, drugs and weapons.

With files from Roshini Nair

