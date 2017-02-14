Shawn Curtis George, 44, has been identified as the victim of a suspected homicide in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Saturday night. (IHIT)

Homicide investigators have identified the man whose body was found on a trail near a Hyde Creek Recreation Centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C., Saturday night.

Shawn Curtis George, 44, had serious injuries that appeared to be from foul play and died at the scene, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

George was known to police and lived in the Tri-Cities area, according to IHIT.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm cause of death but it has not yet been scheduled, IHIT said.

"Investigators are working to determine a motive," said Cpl. Meghan Foster in a statement.

Anyone who knew George is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8447).