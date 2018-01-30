As the #MeToo movement spreads across the globe, a Kamloops artist is lending her voice — and her art — to the discussion about feminism and empowerment.

Sandra Pasmen, a makeup artist and now visual artist in B.C.'s Interior, is hosting her first art show this week at The Happyness Center in downtown Kamloops.

"We all are struggling to get ahead and we sometimes forget how fabulous we are," she said.

"I have amazing inspirational women in my life that sometimes need to be reminded how amazing they are."

The show features 47 pieces, all created by Pasmen.

"I hope [women] are all united and lifted up," Pasmen said of her show. "I hope there's a sense of empowerment. "

All the work featured in Sandra Pasmen's show will be auctioned off at the end of the week. (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

She's been working on the collection for over a year after being inspired by other works of decoupage to create pieces with messages of empowerment and unity.

To finish up the week-long exhibit, a silent auction of all the pieces featured will take place on Feb. 3, with proceeds going to the Family Tree Family Centre.

Sandra Pasmen's collection features paintings and decoupage pieces. (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

With files from Doug Herbert

