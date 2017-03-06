Black ice and treacherous driving conditions created problems once again for Metro Vancouver commuters from Coquitlam to Squamish.

In Coquitlam, both the on and off ramps connecting Highway 7 and Highway 1 were blocked by multi-vehicle crashes involving more than half a dozen vehicles.

The highways have since re-opened.

There were also two crashes on the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Squamish and Horseshoe Bay — one at Murrin Lake and another at Ansell Place — affecting traffic.

Environment Canada warns up to nine centimetres of snow is expected for the South Coast Monday night, into Tuesday.