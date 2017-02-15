Freezing rain is affecting travel on several highways in the southern interior of B.C., and DriveBC is recommending drivers exercise caution and consider alternate routes.

Highway 3 is closed near the Mt. Baldy turnoff east of Osoyoos because of several vehicle crashes and icy conditions.

#BCHwy3 CLOSED near the Mt Baldy turnoff east of #Osoyoos due to icy conditions and multiple vehicle incidents. Assessment in progress — @DriveBC

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 3 because of freezing rain occurring from Anarchist Summit to Nancy Greene/3B Junction.

Travellers are advised to exercise caution and consider alternate routes, according to DriveBC.

There is also a travel advisory in effect on a 59-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 from Spences Bridge to 10 km east of Cache Creek.

DriveBC says travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

Freezing rain is also responsible for travel advisories on Highway 40 from Gold Bridge to Mission Dam, and Highway 6NS from Nakusp to Slocan.

Highway 1 is also currently closed 750 metres east of Yale Tunnel due to a rockslide.

More details can be found on the DriveBC website.