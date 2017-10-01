Lloyd Arntzen always knew his grandchildren were going to be musicians.

"I never asked them whether they wanted to play music or not," Arntzen told host Margaret Gallagher on CBC's Hot Air. "I asked them — what instrument do you want to play?"

"And then I got it for them."

The musician's infectious love for jazz trickled down towards his son, keyboardist Tom Arntzen, all the way to his grandsons Evan and Arnt.

Now, in celebration of his 90th birthday and equipped with a family tree ripe with talented musicians, the Vancouver jazz icon will lead three generations of Arntzens onstage at the annual Hot Jazz Festival.

The Arntzen brothers (Arnt and Evan) will perform alongside their father, Tom Arntzen, at the Three Generations of Arntzen's concert event. (Evan Arntzen)

Pick an instrument

It wasn't by chance that the Arntzen family took to music.

When brothers Evan and Arnt Arntzen were kids, "Grandpa Lloyd" ensured they got their fair share of lessons.

"Every Wednesday we'd go over to Grandpa Lloyd's house — we called it grandpa day," said Evan Arntzen, who now specializes in saxophone and clarinet.

"He'd pick us up from school, have a snack and we'd mess around and watch Charlie Chaplin videos while he would take each of us into his office and give us lessons on our instrumnent."

Lloyd taught Evan traditional New Orleans jazz when he was just seven years old. Evan began playing live concerts alongside Lloyd and his father, Tom Arntzen, as his skills progressed. His younger brother Arnt wasn't far behind.

"What we really got from Grandpa Lloyd, most of all, was just the idea of infusing joy into music and having fun while you're doing it," he said.

Now, the two brothers form the aptly titled duo The Brothers Arntzen.

Looking back

As the family gears up for the big birthday concert, Grandpa Lloyd can't help but look back at how enthralled in jazz music his family has become over the years.

"I look forward to playing with my grandsons and children ... because they're so awfully good," said Lloyd Arntzen.

And he says he's proud to see his grandsons explore their own creativity and artistry through jazz music.

"I'm thrilled that they're able to play the music I love, and make a living at it."

Lloyd Arntzen's 90th birthday celebration takes place at the Peretz Centre on Sunday.