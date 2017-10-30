B.C.'s provincial insurer ICBC is experiencing some technical difficulties today.

According to a spokesperson, the insurer's computer systems are having some issues which has led to delays in customer transactions, such as auto insurance renewals and vehicle ownership transfers, since 11 a.m. PT.

However, she says some transactions are getting through.

We're experiencing system issues, may not be able to process all transactions. Working to restore service asap. Thank you for your patience! — @icbc

ICBC says the insurer is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.