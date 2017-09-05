B.C. Attorney General David Eby has announced a "significant" auto insurance rate increase for B.C. drivers but said Tuesday coming changes would make the public insurer sustainable over the long term.

He said ICBC will go before the B.C. Utilities Commission to seek a 6.4 percent increase to basic premiums this year and a maximum increase of 9.6 percent for optional insurance rates. The government said, for the average driver, blended rates will go up by eight percent or $130.

"British Columbians were deceived about the true state of our public insurer before the election," he said. "We are paying for those short-sighted decisions today."

In addition to the rate increase, Eby said the following changes would be the "first steps" to making the insurer more sustainable:

Red light cameras will be active 12 hours a day, then 24 hours a day at high-risk intersections

Distracted driving pilot technologies to end cell phone use by high risk drivers like new drivers and repeat offenders and reduced rates for drivers who voluntarily adopt such technology

New blitzes and campaigns against distracted driving

Safety improvements for the most-crash-prone intersections

An "immediate and comprehensive" business audit to find efficiencies in ICBC management

Rate increases called for by reports

A July report by Ernst & Young, commissioned by the former Liberal government, warns insurance rates may need to climb 30 percent by 2019, unless major changes are made to the Crown corporation's basic insurance program.

An internal report, released in November, says rates could even climb as high as 42 percent by 2020.

The need for the large increases has been blamed on several factors: an increasing number of crashes; previous governments artificially playing with rates and raiding the company's reserve capital and a lack of competition in auto insurance in B.C.

In August, Eby said the current problems stem from the previous Liberal government using money from the corporation for non-ICBC-related spending and the solution is to keep ICBC revenue within the Crown corporation.

With files from The Canadian Press and Richard Zussman