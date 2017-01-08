Dial-a-Claim calls to ICBC are still above normal volume compared to previous years and insurer is reminding motorists to slow down as the crashes continue.

"We have ice, we have snow, we have slush and drivers perhaps are driving too quickly for the conditions," said ICBC spokesperson Sam Corea.

The insurer got 3,500 Dial-a-Claim calls on Friday — 700 more per day than they would receive in other years.

During heavy snowfalls in December, there were some days the 24-hour-a-day phone line was dialled 5,000 times.

"Our call volumes continue to be up on Friday and on Saturday from the regular call volume," said Corea. "But not as high as they were in December, so we kind of are in catch-up mode right now."

Corea is hoping that the number of claims drop.

'You need to adjust'

He says since it appears winter weather is here to stay for at least much of January, he hopes drivers are finally realizing that they need to change their habits.

"We don't see [this weather] very often here on the Lower Mainland so it serves as a good reminder that when it does snow, when there is slush and there is ice, you can't drive your regular way, so you need to adjust."

He says posted speed limits are meant for ideal conditions.

ICBC says unusual wintry conditions across B.C.'s Lower Mainland are contributing to a rise in accident claims and is encouraging motorists to drive to the conditions. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Winter tires are not mandatory for much of the Lower Mainland, but Corea says if adjusters find a crash could have been avoided by having equipment like that, a driver could be found at fault.

"But your insurance is still valid," he said.

The B.C. government has launched a review of ICBC's basic insurance rates.

Skyrocketing claims, increases in cases of insurance fraud and more injury claims have led the public insurer to project a worst-case scenario rate increase of 42 per cent by 2020.

In December, call volume to ICBC's Dial-a-Claim service was up by 16 per cent province-wide and 11 per cent in across the Lower Mainland.