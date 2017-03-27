Starting today, drivers with optional comprehensive ICBC coverage can have windshield chips repaired for free, as long as it's deemed safe to do so.

ICBC is reintroducing the service after it was abandoned in 2001, forcing drivers to pay a $200 deductible for a new windshield even if there was only a small, repairable chip.

ICBC claims better glass repair technology is the reason they're bringing the program back.

"Today, repairs last substantially longer due to improvements and materials used," the public insurer said in a statement.

Work must be done in an ICBC Glass Express facility and no deductible will be charged.

​