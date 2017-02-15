Along with blocked highways, closed schools, and halted mail delivery, last week's epic snowfall and freezing rain also led to a crush of crashes in B.C.

Calls to ICBC were up 45 per cent in the second week of February, compared to the same week in 2016:

Feb. 7-13, 2017: 25,460 calls

25,460 calls Feb. 5-11, 2016: 17,575 calls

The insurer has also seen an increase in "non-drivable vehicle claims" during the winter weather.

"We've had an exceptional winter for the Lower Mainland with multiple snow storms resulting in more crashes," said ICBC's Lindsay Olsen in an emailed statement.

More than half the cars in B.C. are located in the Lower Mainland, she said.

Not every call results in a claim, and many types of claims can be processed online, so the numbers provided are just a snapshot to compare this winter to last.

Snowy vehicle slip and slide0:41

Staffing adjusted for weather

ICBC did not respond to questions from CBC News about whether the high call volume had led to longer-than-normal hold times for customers.

It did say the weather hindered efforts to handle claims.

"During the heavy snowfall there were delays in transporting vehicles due to the weather but we are working through this backlog now," said ICBC.

"We appreciate our customers' patience."

Olsen did say ICBC took the weather forecasts into account when planning staffing.

"We knew this challenging weather was coming so we adjusted our staffing accordingly throughout the corporation," she wrote.

No one was made available for an interview on Tuesday.

Most online claims are processed in two days, which is ICBC's target, said Olsen.