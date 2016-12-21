Ibrahim Ali was given a four-and-a-half year sentence for the hit-and-run death of Emily Sheane on Wednesday.

A provincial court judge handed Ali a three-year sentence for dangerous driving causing death and an 18-month consecutive sentence for leaving the scene of an accident. The sentence was reduced 135 days for time already served.

Sheane, 25, was killed instantly when her Corolla was struck broadside by Ali's vehicle, as Ali sped through a red light at a Burnaby intersection, near BCIT, on March 9, 2016 around 11:30 p.m. PT.

Emily Sheane was killed instantly, according to officials, after her car was struck broadside in Burnaby in March. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Ali fled the scene and was later found in Creston, B.C., after he checked into a motel with a woman. He had blood running down his face and both were covered in mud, according to staff at the Skimmerhorn Inn.

The sentence was consistent with what the Crown prosecutor was requesting. It includes a 10-year driving prohibition to begin once the statutory sentence is served.

Ali pleaded guilty to both charges on Oct. 14, 2016.

At the sentencing hearing earlier this month, the court heard highlights from a binder full of victim impact statements.

"Now, you walk into our house, there is sadness. You can feel it in every room. When they took her, they took part of our house. They left us incomplete," read the prosecutor on behalf of Sheane's sister, Ally Sheane, who lives overseas.

Sheane was returning home from her job at the Vancouver restaurant, Joe Fortes, at the time of the crash.

Emily Sheane was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Burnaby on March 9, 2016. (Facebook )

With files from Jodi Muzylowski