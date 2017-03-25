They were words Linda Tenpas had been waiting to hear for a long time from B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development Stephanie Cadieux.

"Linda, I'm really sorry for your loss. Nick's death was tragic."

Cadieux addressed Tempas, whose 15-year-old son Nick Lang died after six days in government care, after she held a rally and march to Cadieux's constieuncy office on Friday.

Tempas made a passionate speech outside the Surrey Museum about how her son died shortly after he was placed in a government funded drug rehab program.

"This ministry took him away from us and what they've done, I find it criminal. I find it's time that some accountability is taken."

Tempas, who was joined by a small group of friends and family members of youths who've died while in foster care, said she was deeply offended Minister Stephanie Cadieux had never apologized to her or mentioned her son by name.

A 2016 report into Lang's death — the fourth review done — said if proper supports had been in place, he may not have ended up in the residential facility where he died.

It advocated for a comprehensive mental health program with culturally specific services to meet the needs of youth.

Cadieux said her department is hard at work making changes to address gaps in the system, and pointed out the premier had appointed a working group.

​Tenpas says it was a big moment for her family when Cadieux apologized for Lang's death, but they're still calling for a full audit of Cadieux's ministry to ensure no other family goes through the suffering they've been through.

"For me, I'm going to take it as come kind of accountability, that Ms. Cadieux is finally being accountable a little bit for Nick's death.

"Sincere? Not so sure, or there would have been more changes."

