Monday's Reddit post read like a good whodunnit.

"Hey Canada, I know it's a long shot, but I need your help! I found a GoPro washed up on shore in Ucluelet, B.C. I need your help ... so I can return it to its rightful owner!"

Reddit user GoShoGuns reposted his plea twice Monday. In his comments history, it showed the user was from Calgary — and was also visiting the Ucluelet area with his wife and kids.

Reddit users eager to help solve the mystery

In the hours that followed, several other Reddit users, eager to identify the girls, pitched in with their own ideas of how to reunite the owner with her GoPro.

Still so many unanswered questions. Who were these girls? Where had they come from? How did the GoPro end up on shore's edge in Ucluelet?

The back and forth of helpful suggestions appeared to have touched the heart of Reddit user RagingNerdaholic, who posted: "G**dammit. Reddit never ceases to amaze me with stuff like this."

More users — also eager to solve the mystery, climbed on board, commenting that the backdrop of the photo appeared to be Nugget Falls, outside Juneau, Alaska.

Comments section takes a bit of a turn

And then — as with most comments sections — things took a bit of a turn.

Reddit user 'DeeperBroken' wrote: "Wait, so all Canadians don't know each other?"

To which another user replied: "We don't! Sometimes the new guy on the hockey team won't take off his helmet, and you never really get a good look at his face."

GoPro had sentimental value

Within six hours of Monday's original post — and with exclamation marks and capital letters flying, the rightful owner saw the post.

"This is actually the most amazing thing in the entire world. I can't believe you found it!" user SarahWillowz wrote.

"I thought the ocean sucked it away foreverrrrrr. Oh my God, [I'm] seriously in disbelief right now. You are amazing!!!!!"

In an interview Tuesday, Vancouver resident Sarah Joyce, 27, a.k.a. SarahWillowz, said she was ecstatic to get her GoPro back. It was a joint Christmas gift from her family last year — and it had great sentimental value.

'You're an angel on earth'

"I was just like speechless. I'm like, you're an angel on earth, she said. "He could have just erased the photos and kept it."

Joyce had been camping in Ucluelet last week when she tried surfing for the first time.

She was thrown off her board, crashing into waist deep water — and that's when the wristband to the GoPro snapped off. She and her friend searched for almost three hours to find it.

First time surfer Sarah Joyce in the water in a photo taken by her friend just before the fall — the GoPro still attached. (Colleen Sedgwick)

Another Reddit user had recognized her boss, Joyce, in the photo and contacted her.

"I never actually used Reddit," said Joyce. " I just started crying — It was just so funny to read everyone's comments."

GoShoGuns was 'just doing the right thing'

Reached in Calgary, Brian Hwang, a.k.a. GoShoGuns, said he was just doing what anybody else would.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say there was a devil on my shoulder saying hey, free GoPro!" he said.

"But what would I be modelling to my kids if I didn't make every attempt to get it back to its original owner? Memories like that are so precious."

The GoPro is now in the mail on its way to Vancouver — soon to be back in the grateful hands of Sarah Joyce.