Most people probably knew it was coming, but as of Sunday, it's officially a reality.

Both BC Hydro rates and fares for BC Ferries have gone up.

Hydro's rates rose by 3.5 per cent, which keeps in line with the corporation's 10-year pricing plan.

Thank you to BC Ferries and BC Hydro for increasing your rates. All the cuts from the Liberals was for nothing. So thanks for nothing. — @maddmike60

The increase means the average monthly residential bill will go up by about $3.74.

The new rates are to help update BC Hydro's aging infrastructure and enable the corporation to keep up with the ever-growing need for power.

This winter demand for electricity hit a three-year provincial high in the midst of a two-week cold snap on the South Coast.

Ferry fares

BC Ferries' fares are up 1.9 per cent this weekend, keeping in line with its annual pricing caps set out in 2015.

For example, that means passengers 12-years-old and up will pay $17.20 for a one-way trip, while standard vehicles now cost $57.50 for Vancouver Island — Mainland routes.

The rate increases are just two of several for 2017, which include increases to ICBC's basic rate, property taxes in Vancouver and an increase of 10 cents for single-use tickets and $2 for monthly passes for TransLink, which will kick in in July.