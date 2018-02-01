John Aisenstat, son of restaurant tycoon Hy Aisenstat and an owner of restaurant industry giant Hy's Steakhouse, has died in Vancouver.

Aisenstat, 57, was executive vice-president of the high-end restaurant chain and a loyal member of B.C's Conservative party. He passed away in his downtown apartment Wednesday.

The Aisenstat family is known as restaurant royalty. Brother Neil is CEO of Hy's Steakhouse Canada and another brother, David, is part owner of the The Keg Steakhouse. The Keg chain was sold to Cara Operations for $200 million earlier this month.

"My understanding is he had a heart attack in his sleep yesterday," said Ray Castelli, Aisentat's longtime friend and colleague.

'He loved politics'

"He really was a great guy with a terrific sense of humour. He loved politics, he loved business and he loved comedy," said Castelli.

John Aisenstat was also a supporter of the federal Conservative party. (Fred Lee)

Former B.C. Conservative MP John Reynolds remembers Aisenstat as a sharp political leader.

"John was very well respected within the Conservative party," he said. "Whenever there was a campaign, he was one of the people that would be called first to be part of the organization."

Castelli first worked with Aisenstat during Brian Mulroney's 1983 leadership campaign.

"I actually met him 35 years ago yesterday — to the day," said Castelli, adding it was his sense of humour he will remember best, especially as master of ceremonies at Castelli's wedding.

"He did 30 minutes at my wedding of non-stop standup comedy and it absolutely killed, he was hilarious."

The Aisenstat legacy

Hy Aisenstat opened the first Hy's restaurant in Calgary in 1955; by 1960 the family had expanded to Vancouver.

The first Keg opened in 1971 and has grown to more than 100 restaurants, with annual sales of more than $500 million. Hy's has locations in Vancouver, Whistler, Calgary and Winnipeg.

When Aisenstat senior passed away in 1988, the business was restructured and the sons took over ownership with their mother Barbara, who died in 2008.

'Everybody is shocked'

Former Liberal party strategist and now management consultant Alise Mills worked alongside Aisenstat through many campaigns said news of his death hit hard.

"I think everybody was shocked this morning, its just horrible," she said. "They don't make (guys) like him anymore."

A message on the website for Hy's Steakhouse notes Aisentat's funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at Schara Tzedeck cemetery, 2345 Marine Dr. in New Westminster.





