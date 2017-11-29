A late night crash has shut down Highway 7 east of Agassiz in the Fraser Valley.
The collision closed the highway in both directions at Wahleach Road.
DriveBC said the estimated time of opening is between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Drivers can take Highway 11 or Highway 9 to the Trans-Canada Highway as alternate routes.
#BCHwy7 closed in both directions at Wahleach Rd, east of #Agassiz, due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Next update: 11:45 PM. Use an alternate route.
