The main route through B.C.'s southern Interior is closed in both directions after a collision Saturday morning.

DriveBC reported Highway 3 and 95 — also known as the Crowsnest Highway — closed around 10 a.m. PT due to a collision. The closure is south of Cranbrook, between Moyie and Yahk.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says four ground ambulances and one air ambulance responded, and transported one patient to hospital in critical condition.

BCEHS paramenedics have now cleared the scene and have cared for and transported one patient to the hospital in critical condition.#prehospitalpatientcare — @BC_EHS

Creston resident Bill Truscott said he and his wife were the first to arrive on the scene, shortly after 9 a.m. He said the collision involved a semi trailer and a truck towing a horse trailer.

Truscott said the weather was clear, but the road surface was covered in ice and had not been sanded.

"On the northbound lane of the road, it was just like a skating rink," Truscott said. "You could hardly stand on it."

DriveBC expects the highway to reopen around 6 p.m. No detour is available.