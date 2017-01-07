The last time Vancouver's Trout Lake was frozen enough to skate on was in 1996.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Park Board removed the barricades and warning signs — and gave the public the green light to lace up and hit the ice.

It says the ice is at least 12 centimetres thick.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people took advantage of the conditions.

On Saturday, hundreds laced up and strapped on helmets to tackle the ice. (Kamil Karamali/CBC)

People shoveled several centimetres of snow aside to create makeshift hockey rinks.

Hundreds skate on Vancouver's Trout Lake0:55

Kids of all ages laced up, strapped on their helmets and took in a game of shinny.

This little Sedin is ready to shoot and score. (David Horemans/CBC)

Strangers became friends after a few games on the ice.

These ice skaters are helping each tighten their laces before heading back out. (David Horemans/CBC)

Some people created a makeshift track, where experts and beginners skated some laps.

Makeshift skate track at #TroutLake. Not speedy but lots of fun! pic.twitter.com/FTNjZy5EPA — @CBCMargaretG

Others found some unique ways to get around the frozen lake.

This is certainly a distinctive way to hit the ice. (David Horemans/CBC)

These Vancouverites say the experience of skating on Trout Lake is something they'll remember for a long time.