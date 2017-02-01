Hundreds of eagles are flocking to a farmer's field in Delta, B.C. after being drawn there by a nearby organics composting facility.

Eagles typically congregate in the area along 72 Street before before nesting season, but there are more than usual this year, says Rob Hope of the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

"The eagles have chosen the organics recycling centre as a food source until they can go back and breed or get more natural food," he said.

In December, almost 800 eagles were counted on a single day.

Raptor care manager Rob Hope says if the composting facility wasn't there, the eagles may have been stressed searching for food. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

Hope suspects the region's record-breaking cold snap is the cause of the change in routine.

"Back in November when the river was really high, the salmon got blown out of the rivers so there wasn't as much food as there is in normal years," he explained.

"So they were forced to find a secondary food source to sustain them until they divert to their breeding grounds."

The eagles aren't just attracted to the scraps at the organics composting facility, the hundreds of seagulls in the area are another source of food. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

In addition to the scraps found at the composting facility, Hope says the raptors are also preying on the flocks of seagulls and ducks who have also been attracted to the area.

He says if the composting facility wasn't there, the birds could have been "in a bit of trouble" because of the stress of finding food.

Avid bird watchers have already been heading to publicly accessible viewing areas around the farm along the 4300 block of 72 Street.

Hope asks members of the public to respect private property and stay off the roads when taking photos.