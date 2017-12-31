The moonlight cast a shimmering glow on the ocean as hundreds of people holding candles stood silently Saturday night to honour two young B.C. sisters found dead on Christmas Day.
- 2 small children found dead on Christmas in Oak Bay homicide
- 'Our heart breaks for you': Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen
Mourners gathered on a local beach to remember the sisters — Chloe Berry, 6, and her 4-year-old sister Aubrey Berry — found slain in a Victoria-area home.
Children holding candles stood close to their parents as a piano played at Willows Beach.
"To all of us this means the community is holding us in their embrace," said family friend Sandra Hudson, who said she knows the family well and they regularly took vacations together. "We're all devastated."
The District of Oak Bay organized the candlelight vigil, saying the deaths have shaken the Victoria-area community and the event was an opportunity for people to come to gather in grief and love.
Police have said they were called to a residence in Oak Bay on Monday evening where the bodies of two children were discovered.
A friend and a family member have identified the girls.
Police have said an injured man, whose condition has not been disclosed, was found inside the home and taken to hospital.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating the deaths as a double homicide.
Family friend Trisha Lees said the ceremony at Willows Beach where the girls often played is the start of what will be a difficult grieving process.
"The girls were the type of people who need to be honoured," Lees said.
Hundreds of people stood together holding candles at the hour-long vigil, which featured speeches and music.