Hundreds of Moody Middle School alumni of all ages gathered to say a bittersweet goodbye to the facility, which is set for demolition in the coming months.

The old building in Port Moody, B.C., will be replaced by a 5,350-square-metre facility, providing a new $28.7 million home for École Moody Middle School of the Arts.

Mike Slinger, a former student and then a teacher at Moody Middle School, attended the Friday evening event with his daughter.

"There's lots of wonderful memories here," Slinger said. "I'm born-and-bred right here in Port Moody so it will be really weird to drive by and not have the big gym building right on St. John's [Street]."

His daughter, Michaela Slinger was a student there from Grades 6 to 8.

"My dad actually taught me a few times," said Michaela Slinger. "I was really horrified at the time that he was teaching at my middle school."

Pre demolition reunion (@ Moody Middle School in Port Moody, BC) https://t.co/A0ccMXX1n3 pic.twitter.com/V1pE37FYY8 — @604homesguy

Vintage memorabilia

The school has a strong reputation in athletics, having won district championships over the years.

Vintage memorabilia, including sports uniforms were sold for around $2 per unit to visitors.

"Old football equipment and wrestling, some of the old T-shirts that students were wearing proudly back in the day," said Holly Stibbs, who was selling the goods.

As part of the celebrations vintage sports gear was available for purchase and the school's long legacy as a dominating factor in local sports was on display. (Nic Amaya/CBC)

Construction on the new school began in 2015 as part of the province's seismic upgrade plan.

According to a December 2017 progress report, 168 schools have had their seismic upgrades complete.

There are still 178 B.C. schools listed as under construction, proceeding to construction, in business case development or denoted as a future priority.

With files from Meera Bains

