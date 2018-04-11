Vancouver sports bar's $50-per-hockey-stick donation a response to Humboldt Broncos horror

A Vancouver sports bar owner is donating $50 for every hockey stick customers leave in front of his West End bar to help those affected by the tragic collision involving the Humboldt Broncos Junior Hockey League team.

A bus collided with a transport truck on April 6 killing 15 people and injuring another 14. The bus was carrying a team of players to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff in Nipawin, Sask.

The fatal accident sent shock waves across Canada.

Within days, people began leaving hockey sticks on their front steps and stoops, in quiet tribute to the crash victims. Pictures of the sticks appear all over social media linked to hashtags such as #Humboldstrong and #sticksoutforhumboldt. Stories in British and European media note the heartfelt Canadian tribute to the lost players.

Many staff members at The Score on Davie, a sports bar in downtown Vancouver, are former hockey players, said owner Jesse Ritchie.

"We were just speechless when we saw it," said Ritchie who decided to donate toward "Funds of Humboldt Broncos" which has become one of the top five highest GoFundMe campaigns hitting $8.5-million on Wednesday.

He says it was his way to give the sombre bar patrons he saw staring at news reports a focal point of hope.

People have been stopping by, looking at the sticks in silence. - Jesse Ritchie, owner of the Score on Davie in Vancouver B.C.

Ritchie said most people in the West End Vancouver neighbourhood don't have front porches, so he offered a place in front of his bar for them to leave a hockey stick in tribute to the lost players, then thought of matching each stick with a donation.

On social media, the Score on Davie posted a picture of the Humboldt Broncos team in yellow jerseys and wrote: 'As Canadians, this is our sport. These kids were our teammates and the future stars of hockey.' (Score on Davie/Facebook)

Dozens of people responded, and started scrambling to find hockey sticks.

"Go throw one out for me," wrote Cody Gould to his Vancouver buddy on social media.

Others urged parents or friends to take hockey sticks down to the bar.

"The one thing that's really impressed me is how Canada has come together and celebrated these boys," he said.

Within a day, people had brought 25 sticks to put out front of the bar, but Ritchie hopes that number grows.

"I know people have been stopping by looking at the sticks in silence. People are pretty supportive."